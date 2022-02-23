ICF International (ICFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICFI stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International has a twelve month low of $81.17 and a twelve month high of $108.23.

Get ICF International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.