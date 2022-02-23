ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.
ICON Public stock opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
