ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

ICON Public stock opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

