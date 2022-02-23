Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM)
