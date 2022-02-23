Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

ILMN stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $309.04 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

