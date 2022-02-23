Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. 55,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

