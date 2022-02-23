ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 294,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,758,142 shares.The stock last traded at $13.76 and had previously closed at $13.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.52) to €17.00 ($19.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.05) to €14.50 ($16.48) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

