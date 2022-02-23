ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 294,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,758,142 shares.The stock last traded at $13.76 and had previously closed at $13.98.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ING. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.52) to €17.00 ($19.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.05) to €14.50 ($16.48) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.
ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
