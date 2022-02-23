Ink Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $385,084.31 and $2,726.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.79 or 0.06994035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,639.50 or 0.99950737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00049639 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

