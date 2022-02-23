Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGXF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.