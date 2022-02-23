Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

