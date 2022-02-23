Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,569 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $49,253.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 9,100 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $97,916.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 198,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $231.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.51. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,247,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

