Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells 1,143 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRL stock traded down $6.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,909. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.