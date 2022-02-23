Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $210,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cloudflare stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

