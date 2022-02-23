Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CEO Sells 10,024 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $320,066.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,047,000 after buying an additional 2,033,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after buying an additional 802,652 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after buying an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 293,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,173,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

