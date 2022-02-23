Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Insider Sells 780 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WING stock opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.78. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 146.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.