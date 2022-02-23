Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Insider Sells 780 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
WING stock opened at $145.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.78. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 146.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.