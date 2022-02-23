Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) Shares Down 0.6%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.08. 18,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 39,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97.
About Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.