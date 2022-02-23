Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.79). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

INSM opened at $22.43 on Friday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 861,771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after purchasing an additional 716,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after purchasing an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.