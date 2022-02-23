Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97. Insperity has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,848,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Insperity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.