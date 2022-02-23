Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.19

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.19 and last traded at $98.35, with a volume of 2944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,037,000 after buying an additional 655,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 111.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

