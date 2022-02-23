Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Earnings Results

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
IART traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. 9,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,034. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42.
IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.
About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.