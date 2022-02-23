Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 27.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. 1,280,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,581,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

