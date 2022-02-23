International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 181,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

