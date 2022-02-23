International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.80

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IPF stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 128.40 ($1.75). The company had a trading volume of 329,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of £285.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. International Personal Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158 ($2.15).

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPF. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

