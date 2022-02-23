InterRent REIT (IIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.