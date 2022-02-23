Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.71

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and traded as high as $25.75. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 1,144,360 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUP. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.