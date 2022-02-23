Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 754,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $238,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Shares of BJRI opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $733.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.