Invesco Ltd. Has $31.13 Million Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $31,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.