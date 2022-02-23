Invesco Ltd. Has $31.13 Million Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $31,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000.
TMX stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.77.
Terminix Global Company Profile
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.
