Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $30,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PSB opened at $158.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.30. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.96 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.