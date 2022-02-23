Invesco Ltd. Sells 24,667 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $30,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in ModivCare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,617,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in ModivCare by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

