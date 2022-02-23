Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. 6,786,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,553. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

