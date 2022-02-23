ION Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 303.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. ION has a market cap of $247,067.47 and approximately $220.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00208236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00402898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,702,921 coins and its circulating supply is 13,802,921 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

