Iridium Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IRDM. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.40 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after buying an additional 929,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after acquiring an additional 503,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after acquiring an additional 386,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after acquiring an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

