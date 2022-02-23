Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iridium’s Q4 performance benefited from expanding subscriber base driven by the demand for consumer-oriented devices. Iridium expects commercial service revenues to benefit from growth in IoT, ongoing activations and solid uptake of the company’s broadband services going ahead. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology and shares strategic relationships with government organizations. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 satellites to provide services across territories. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic pose a significant headwind. Intense competition from regional market suppliers restricts its potential to attract new customers. Inept cost structure and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses weigh on its margins.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on IRDM. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -414.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

