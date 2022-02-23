Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $377.29

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.29 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 331 ($4.50). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.62), with a volume of 19,825 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31. The stock has a market cap of £621.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 376.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 377.
About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)
