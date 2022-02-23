Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $377.29

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.29 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 331 ($4.50). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.62), with a volume of 19,825 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31. The stock has a market cap of £621.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 376.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 377.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

