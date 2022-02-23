iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.28. 249,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,485,500. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.05. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

