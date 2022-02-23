iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – ) by 4,999.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,595 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,304. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02.

