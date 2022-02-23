iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stake Increased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 2.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. 3,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $106.97.

