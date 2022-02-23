iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 51,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.71. The company had a trading volume of 117,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,529. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average of $163.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

