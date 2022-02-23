ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Stock Price Down 13.3%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)’s share price dropped 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 1,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.
About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (ITTOY)
