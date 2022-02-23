Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $466,416.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $17,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 270,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 4,583.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,364 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

