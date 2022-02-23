Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

JWEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

JWEL traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,815. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$32.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 29.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

