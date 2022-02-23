Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,692,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $25,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

