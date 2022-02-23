Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,048 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $214,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after buying an additional 812,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,928,000 after acquiring an additional 265,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,610,000 after acquiring an additional 564,545 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $447,732,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,628,000 after acquiring an additional 982,438 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.44 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $122.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.