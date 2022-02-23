Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,994 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $239,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

