Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,369,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,136 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of frontdoor worth $308,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

FTDR opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

