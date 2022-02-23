Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $326.25 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,479,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,071 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $326,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

