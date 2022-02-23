Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973,843 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $283,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

