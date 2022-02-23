Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.14

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 46557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
JBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.
About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
