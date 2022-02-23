Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kering in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($920.45) to €785.00 ($892.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $74.30 on Monday. Kering has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

