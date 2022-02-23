Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $14,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hudson Global stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $33.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Hudson Global (Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.