JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

